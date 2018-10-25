BJP plans big reception for Amit Shah

more-in

Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership here is all set to make the visit of party president Amit Shah on October 27 to inaugurate a new district office building as a major political event, arrangements are under way at the Kannur international airport for the landing of the aircraft carrying Mr. Shah.

Kannur International Airport Ltd. (KILA) officials said on Thursday that all security arrangements were being spruced up for the visit of Mr. Shah, who has Z-category security. If the aircraft carrying him lands in the airport at 10.15 a.m. as scheduled, he would be the first passenger to land at the new airport, which will be inaugurated on December 9.

Given the political sensitivity involved in the visit, KIAL is not giving any 'undue importance' to the landing of the aircraft with Mr. Shah. However, the BJP leadership appears to be excited about the visit.

‘‘Mr. Shah is actually going to inaugurate the airport and the party is planning to give him an appropriate reception,’’ BJP State cell coordinator K. Ranjith said when contacted. From the airport, Mr. Shah would travel by car to the venue of the function and the convoy would include motorcade of large number of motorcycles of party workers, he said.

Mr. Shah will visit the house of slain BJP worker Remith at Pinarayi, the native village of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. From Pinarayi he would reach the airport by car. The aircraft would take off at 2 p.m.

The airport’s facilities were already used for facilitating the operation of Navy aircraft for handling emergency situation in the aftermath of the floods in August.