October 26, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has termed the government’s decision to chronicle the history of Islam in Kerala and broadcast it on an auxiliary website of the Tourism department brazen “minority appeasement”. The government has discriminated against other religions by allotting ₹94 crore for the project. The government should realise that Kerala is a multi-religious polity and accord equal status to all faiths, he added.

