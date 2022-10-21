BJP no-trust move fails in Malampuzha

ADVERTISEMENT

A no-confidence motion moved by the BJP against the ruling CPI(M) in the Malampuzha grama panchayat failed on Friday as two members of the Congress stayed away from voting.

The CPI(M) is ruling the 13-member panchayat with six members. The BJP has five members. The CPI(M) rule could have ended if two members of the Congress supported the BJP.

The BJP alleged CPI(M)-Congress nexus in the panchayat. The BJP claimed victory saying it could expose the real face of the Congress and the CPI(M).