BJP national secretary Anil Antony booked for communally loaded video post

October 31, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Kerala Police on Tuesday booked BJP national secretary and spokesperson Anil K. Antony for sharing a post on a social media platform in which he allegedly commented on an incident involving burqa-clad women.

Mr. Antony has been booked under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint filed by M.T. Siddharthan with the District Police Chief. Section 153A deals with the non-bailable offence of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth or residence.

Another person, Anandi Nair, was also booked in the case.

The case pertains to a viral video of some students protesting against a bus for not halting at the their college.. Mr. Antony allegedly shared the post on X (formerly Twitter) with a comment: “No bus rides without a burqa in northern Kerala”. Soon the video went viral invoking sharp reactions.

The Kasaragod Cyber Cell, led by Circle Inspector P.P. Narayanan, is investigating the case.

(With inputs from PTI)

