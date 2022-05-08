BJP names A. N. Radhakrishnan as a candidate for Thrikkakara Assembly by-election
Radhakrishnan will oppose Dr. Jo Joseph, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate, and Uma Thomas of the United Democratic Front
The Bharathiya Janata Party’s central election committee has nominated the party’s State vice-president A. N. Radhakrishnan as the National Democratic Alliance’s candidate for the Thrikkakara Assembly by-election.
The purported Twenty20-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) combination is expected to follow suit soon.
