BJP member and actor Krishna Kumar alleges Kerala CM’s escort vehicle deliberately hit his car

September 01, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Pathanamthitta

Actor Krishna Kumar, who is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleged on Friday that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s escort vehicle deliberately hit his car and the policemen travelling in it hurled abusive words at him.

Mr. Kumar, a national executive member of the BJP, charged that there was no space on the busy road to give way to the police van when it was passing through Pandalam in the district. He alleged that the intolerance of seeing a BJP flag kept behind his car was the provocation for the policemen in the van to hit the back of his car.

The actor later lodged a complaint with the Pandalam police before proceeding to Puthuppally for campaigning for the September 5 bypoll.

“The road was very busy, and there was no space to give way to this vehicle. Still, we thought to give it space to pass by after going some distance further. But those in the vehicle kept honking and hurling abuse at us,” Mr. Kumar alleged.

He said they deliberately hit his car after seeing the party flag.

Mr. Kumar said such police personnel were a disgrace to the entire force and that he did not want to abuse them back on the same lines as his father was an officer in uniform.

