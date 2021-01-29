BJP meet discusses strategies for polls

Sobha Surendran stays away

The gold and dollar smuggling cases have put the government in a tight spot, Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Surendran has said.

Addressing a State committee meeting of the party here on Friday, he said the Chief Minister, four Ministers, and the Speaker would be in more trouble with the progress of the investigation.

Many people with criminal background got special consideration in foreign countries through the protocol office. They included those involved in smuggling cases too, he added.

The meeting was held to discuss strategies for the Assembly elections. State office-bearers, committee members, district presidents, and secretaries participated.

Sobha Surendran was noticed for her absence. She allegedly stayed away from the meeting insisting that she will not participate unless her complaints were addressed by the party. She had earlier alleged that the State leadership was ignoring her.

“The Left Democratic Front rule is mired in corruption. The Chief Minister who welcomed the investigation of Central agencies in the gold smuggling case initially started criticising them when his Principal Secretary was arrested,” Mr. Surendran alleged.