BJP meet decides to build on the impressive LS election performance in ensuing local body, Assembly polls

The State leadership meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held here on Saturday decided to cash in on the gains achieved in the Lok Sabha elections in the local body and Assembly polls in 2025 and 2026 respectively.

The meet observed that the electoral landscape of the State has shifted in favour of the party and the enthusiastic performance in the Lok Sabha polls would be reflected in the forthcoming local body and Assembly elections.

K. Surendran, president of the State unit of the party, claimed that BJP will come in to power in the State in 2026. I was criticised when I said in 2021 that the party may win around 35 seats in the then Assembly election. But the results of the Lok Sabha elections this time have shown that the party had won around 35,000 to 70,000 votes in nearly 60 Assembly constituencies, he said.

Eye on CPI(M) votes

Stating that there was no time for rest, Mr. Surendran said that Union Minister Suresh Gopi’s win in Thrissur was an example of how hard work and consistent efforts to connect with various sections of the society could translate into electoral wins. The party has been able to break into the traditional vote banks of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in this Lok Sabha poll. The people also accepted the alternative development model proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

In his address, Mr. Gopi pointed out that the people have voted firmly for the party in the Lok Sabha election. The historic win in Thrissur is an indicator that a large section of voters had decided to support the party in the State. This has to be strengthened in the local body and Assembly elections, he said.

