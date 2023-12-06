HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP may try to make a new Constitution, says Anil Sadgopal

December 06, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP, if it returns to power in 2024, may attempt to replace the Constitution of India with the Manu Smriti, Anil Sadgopal, noted educationist and former Dean, University of Delhi, has said.

Dr. Sadgopal was speaking on Wednesday at a History Congress organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to mark the 100th year of the Vaikom Satyagraha.

“If you are not careful next year, after winning the Lok Sabha election, the first task they are going to do is to establish a Constituent Assembly of their own, which will make Manu Smriti the Constitution,” he said.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had wanted Manu Smriti as the basis of the Constitution and the present ruling dispensation also was keen on it, he noted.

Present-day India needs a ‘Navoththanam’ (renaissance), Dr. Sadgopal, said, likening the Vaikom Satyagraha to a renaissance. “Without a ‘Navoththanam,’ India cannot rise up to the expectations of the Constitution or to the legacy of the freedom struggle,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.