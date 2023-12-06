BJP may try to make a new Constitution, says Anil Sadgopal

December 06, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The BJP, if it returns to power in 2024, may attempt to replace the Constitution of India with the Manu Smriti, Anil Sadgopal, noted educationist and former Dean, University of Delhi, has said.

Dr. Sadgopal was speaking on Wednesday at a History Congress organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to mark the 100th year of the Vaikom Satyagraha.

“If you are not careful next year, after winning the Lok Sabha election, the first task they are going to do is to establish a Constituent Assembly of their own, which will make Manu Smriti the Constitution,” he said.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had wanted Manu Smriti as the basis of the Constitution and the present ruling dispensation also was keen on it, he noted.

Present-day India needs a ‘Navoththanam’ (renaissance), Dr. Sadgopal, said, likening the Vaikom Satyagraha to a renaissance. “Without a ‘Navoththanam,’ India cannot rise up to the expectations of the Constitution or to the legacy of the freedom struggle,” he said.