BJP massacring democratic norms in country: UDF

April 06, 2023 07:20 am | Updated 07:20 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Leaders of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and its MLAs staged a sit-in in front of Raj Bhavan on Wednesday to protest against the alleged massacre of democratic norms in the country by the Bharatiya Janata Party and which, it said , had been making calculated moves to get Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Parliament.

Expressing solidarity with Mr. Gandhi , the UDF leaders also protested against the “corrupt ways” of the BJP, which it said was allowing a free hand to Adani to plunder the nation’s public property.

The dharna was inaugurated by the AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar.

He said the BJP that had forever been trying to divide the nation on religious and caste lines was doing democracy another disfavour by trying to keep Mr. Gandhi out of Parliament.

The Congress would keep alive the fight against the fascist government at the Centre, in the interest of democracy, he said.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the Centre was aiding the commission of serious economic crimes. How did one’s criticism of the Prime Minister became sedition, he asked.

The communal forces had been intolerant of Mr. Gandhi’s fight against fascism and all democratic and secular fronts should stand together to fight these fascist elements, KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, MP, said.

UDF convener M.M. Hassan, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, Muslim League leaders P.K. Kunhalikutty and M.K. Muneer, Mons Joseph, Shibu Baby John, Mani C. Kappan, C. P. John, among others, were part of the protest and dharna.

