BJP march in Kottayam turns violent

Woman lottery vendor injured

Kottayam town on Thursday witnessed chaotic scenes when activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by its district unit president Lijin Lal, took out a march seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the latest ‘disclosures’ of diplomatic channel gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.

As the protesters attempted to breach the police barricades erected in front of the Collectorate, the police used water cannons to disperse the crowd.

A woman lottery vendor who passed by the road sustained minor injuries after being hit by the water. The police rushed her to a hospital.