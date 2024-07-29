GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP makes maiden entry into Kerala University Syndicate by winning two seats

CPI(M) wins nine seats while Congress wins one in the decision-making body

Published - July 29, 2024 09:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
SFI workers stage a protest at the entrance of the Kerala University during the election, in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

SFI workers stage a protest at the entrance of the Kerala University during the election, in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

For the first time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gained representation in the Kerala University Syndicate in a protest-marred election on Monday that necessitated the intervention of the Kerala High Court.

In the election to 12 seats among senate members, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]-backed candidates won nine seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party secured two, and the Congress one.

The victors among the Left in various constituencies include Prakash K.C. (aided college Principal), Rahim K. (government college professor), Pramod N., T.R. Manoj (both aided college teachers), R.B. Rajeev Kumar (general constituency), and Ajay D.N. (general constituency).

The BJP’s representatives in the Syndicate are Vinod Kumar T.G. Nair and P.S. Gopakumar (both representing the general constituency), while Ahmed Fazil of the Congress won from the general constituency.

Three Left-backed members - S. Nazeeb (university faculty), Manoj V. (government college Principal), and M. Lenin Lal (Scheduled Caste category) - were elected unopposed.

Earlier, the election faced turmoil when Kerala University Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal announced that the 97 votes polled in the morning would not be counted until the High Court resolved the litigation regarding the appointments and tenures of 15 senate members. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu was among those who cast their votes.

The Vice-Chancellor’s decision led to outrage from the Left, leading to the official being gheraoed at his office by a section of senate members as well as activists of Left-backed service organisations.

A group of Students Federation of India (SFI) members breached the Kerala University Senate House campus, despite considerable police presence, and threatened to lay siege to the main building. The protesters were accused of vandalising Prof. Kunnummal’s official car by deflating a tyre.

As the situation threatened to spiral out of control, the High Court permitted the counting of votes, except those cast by the 15 senate members, which will be kept in sealed covers until further orders. As a result, the university counted the remaining 82 votes to determine the winners in various constituencies.

The Left Democratic Front accused the Congress and the BJP of colluding to ensure the victory of their candidates.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.