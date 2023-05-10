BJP main opponent in State: KPCC

May 10, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KALPETTA

A two-day Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leadership meeting, which concluded at Sulthan Bathery on Wednesday, concluded that the Bharatiya Janata Party would be the chief opponent of the party in the State in line with the national policy of the Congress.

Briefing the decisions of the meet to the media here, KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the party would treat the Communist Party of India (Marxist) also as an opponent owing to its corruption and pillaging.

The Congress was the lone party that could oppose the BJP at the national level. The CPI(M) was acting as the ‘B’ team of BJP in the State as they were working unitedly. While the BJP was dreaming a Congrress-less India , the CPI(M) was dreaming of a Congress-less Kerala, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Central agencies were hunting Opposition party leaders, they failed to initiate a similar action against the Chief Minister of Kerala, who was also facing similar charges. Though the Centre had denied him permission to visit the UAE, the Chief Minister was yet to respond to that, Mr. Sudhakaran said. In such a situation, the Congress decided to oppose the party, he said.

He said the party would continue its fights against fascism and communalism. The meeting had given an impetus to the 90 delegates who attended the programme. It was also decided to solve the weaknesses in its organisational setup and execute Mission 24 to rejuvenate the party in a time-bound manner.

The major decisions include the completion of the reconstitution process of the party by May 30.

The constitution of booth committees would be completed through a month-long campaign to be concluded on June 30.

The feeder organisations of the party would interact with related sectors and attract more people to the party, for which the KPCC would form subcommittees utilising the services of senior leaders.