BJP looks to cash in on voters’ disillusionment with CPI(M)

The BJP has moved rapidly to make hay out of the perceived disillusionment of backward class and Dalit voters with the CPI(M).

ADVERTISEMENT

It has also sought to capitalise on reports that the government and party leadership faced strident criticism in CPI(M) committees brooding over the reasons for the LDF’s resounding defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP also speculated that the CP(M) ‘s rectification process would manifest in purges and reshuffles.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP State president K.Surendran told a leadership meeting on Tuesday that the party would welcome CPI(M) discontents into its fold.

Mr. Surendran pointed out that CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan had told reporters that the party would weed out malcontents in the organisation in Alappuzha.

He said Mr. Govindan sought to target CPI(M) leader and former Minister G. Sudhakaran for speaking the truth about those at the apex of the party and government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Many like Mr. Sudhakaran have been isolated in the CPI(M) for speaking the truth and standing for the right. The BJP would welcome them into its fold. It has ended LDF-UDF’s revolving door politics in Kerala. The BJP has emerged as a credible and inclusive third alternative,” Mr Surendran said.

In an arguably oblique hint at the CPI(M) blaming the rightward drift in the SNDP Yogam for its poor electoral showing, Mr. Surendran said the party would defend voters who chose the BJP. He said the CPI(M) had paid a heavy price for its appeasement politics. Moreover, the Christian community forsook the Congress for the BJP, resulting in a momentous shift in electoral choice.

Mr. Surendran confidently stated that the party was on the brink of gaining control of numerous municipalities and Corporations in the local body elections in 2025.

The BJP had already established its dominance in 11 Assembly segments in the LS polls and was a close second in several more, indicating its growing influence and increased vote share.

Mr. Surendran attempted to draw an equivalence between the Congress and the CPI(M) by claiming that both pursued dynastic politics, corruption and nepotism at the national and State level.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.