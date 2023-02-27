ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leaders stage silent satyagraha against govt. ‘apathy’ in Kozhikode

February 27, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

They allege that the government is failing to address concerns on increasing number of crimes in State

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP district leaders staging a silent Satyagraha in front of the Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

District leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a Satyagraha wearing black masks in front of the Collectorate here on Monday alleging poor intervention by the State government in addressing concerns on increasing number of crimes against women, attacks on dalits, and incidents of drug trafficking.

The leaders who staged the sit in displayed placards and banners carrying latest statistics related to various crimes in the State. BJP district president V.K. Sajeevan opened the protest that also drew the participation of various subsidiary organisations affiliated to the party.

A statement issued by party leaders after the protest said the State witnessed 98,000 cases of assaults against women within the last six years. During the term, 29,899 narcotic cases were registered. This was apart from 16,200 cases related to atrocities against dalit community members, they said.

The BJP leaders also alleged that the State government was adopting a fascist approach to suppress public protest against the recent introduction of cess on fuel. We hope that at least silent protests would open the eyes of the government to withdraw this approach, they said in the statement.

