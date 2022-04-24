BJP leader’s murder: two more held

A police team investigating the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker A. Sreenivasan on Sunday arrested two persons who were involved in the attack.

The arrested were identified as Abdul Rahman, alias Ikbal, from Mundur and Fayas from Noorani. Both were picked up from Palakkad. There were rumours that the assailants had escaped to Tamil Nadu.

Both of them were Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers. The police said Ikbal was one of the six men who executed the murder and Fayas was one of the conspirators.

So far, nine persons were arrested in connection with the murder.

Sreenivasan was murdered at his shop at Melamuri in the town at 1 p.m. on April 16 by a six-member gang who came on three motorbikes. When three of them sat on the bike, the others hacked Sreenivasan.

The police said Ikbal travelled on a white scooter. They said they had information about all the other five culprits.

The police said the assailants had tried to commit a murder in retaliation for the killing of SDPI worker A. Subair at Elappully on the night of April 15. Subair was hacked to death by a gang of RSS men while returning home on his motorbike after attending Juma prayers on April 15.

The police said Fayas, a relative of Subair, was a key accused in the conspiracy to kill Sreenivasan.

The police said that they continued the raids on SDPI centres in search of the remaining assailants. Several houses of Popular Front of India workers at Pattambi and Thrithala were raided on Saturday and Sunday.