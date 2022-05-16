BJP leader’s murder: lookout notice against four

SDPI men accused of killing Ranjith Sreenivas in Alappuzha

The police have issued a lookout circular against four persons in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party's OBC Morcha State secretary Ranjith Sreenivas.

Alappuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police N.R. Jayaraj said the notice had been issued against P.S. Haris, alias Razza (42) of Mannancherry; Ajmal of Lajanath ward in Alappuzha municipality; Shihab, alias Unda Shihab (38) of Mannancherry; and Saifudheen Sali (37) of Beach ward in Alappuzha municipality.

"The four accused belong to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). They have been absconding since committing the crime," said an official.

Various sections

The four men are accused in the case registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 (punishment for murder) read with 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object), 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 449 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with death), and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) along with section 27 (punishment for using arms) of the Arms Act.

Sreenivas was hacked to death in his house at Vellakinar in Alappuzha municipality on December 19, 2021, allegedly in retaliation for the murder of SDPI State Secretary K.S. Shan in Mannancherry the night before.

The police have so far arrested 28 people, including 12 assailants, in connection with Sreenivas’s murder.