BJP leaders meet Governor in defence of Surendran

Thiruvananthapuram

09 June 2021 19:57 IST

‘Visit was a clear signal that party rallies behind the party’s State president’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday appeared to spring to the defence of K. Surendran, the party’s embattled State president.

A delegation of BJP leaders led by Kummanam Rajasekharan and O. Rajagopal met Governor Arif Muhammad Khan to spotlight “gross abuse of police machinery by the LDF government to tarnish the BJP and to harass its leaders”.

A senior leader said the high-profile visit to the Raj Bhavan was a clear signal that the BJP had rallied behind Mr. Surendran. It would politically and legally battle out the attempts to hobble the organisation by foisting false cases against its apparatchiks.

In a petition to Mr. Khan, the BJP said the CPI(M) had subverted the investigation into the Kodakara highway robbery case and weaponised it to target the party’s State leadership.

The BJP alleged political vendetta. The leaders said the police specifically targeted Mr. Surendran and his family to punish him for campaigning against the LDF on various sensitive issues, including Sabarimala and the gold smuggling case.

At the government's behest, the police recurrently planted cherrypicked information in the media to belittle the BJP.

They had slapped a case against Mr. Surendran in Mancheswaram, falsely accusing him of bribing a political rival to withdraw his candidacy for the Assembly constituency.

The leaders told Mr. Khan that the government had slapped ‘hundreds of cases’ against Mr. Surendran in connection with the Sabarimala agitation and imprisoned him for months at a stretch. They alleged the police had prevented the BJP from holding its core committee meeting in Kochi on June 6, citing COVID-19 protocol.

The BJP leaders requested Mr. Khan to “take note of the oppressive, anti-democratic and illegal actions of the State government and to take appropriate remedial measures”.