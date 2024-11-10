BJP leaders have become disconnected from the public, says Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, criticised the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government during a ‘street corner meeting’ held at Naiketty in Wayanad on Sunday (November 10), asserting that BJP leaders have become increasingly disconnected from the public.

Ms. Vadra underscored the need for a strong rapport between political leaders and the populace. “Politics should foster a robust relationship between people and leaders,” she stated, stressing that leaders must be attuned to the issues faced by their constituents. “They come to you and listen because they understand that you have given them the power they wield,” she added.

Reflecting on the past decade, she observed that BJP leaders have distanced themselves from the citizenry. “Many older people may remember my grandmother, Indira Gandhi, and the profound respect and connection she had with India’s tribal communities,” Ms. Vadra noted, recalling her grandmother’s belief in a way of life harmonious with the forests, land, and waters.

Ms. Vadra drew attention to the achievements of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, citing the Forest Rights Act, MGNREGA, and the Right to Education, as key initiatives aimed at uplifting marginalised communities. “The BJP is now attacking these very rights,” she claimed, accusing the Central government of appropriating tribal lands for corporate interests. “The Forest Rights Act is being diluted, and you must fight to retain your basic rights. My brother stood side by side with you in this struggle, and I stand with you as well,” she emphasised.

Addressing the challenges faced by tribal communities in the district, Ms. Vadra expressed pride in meeting several individuals from various tribal groups and recognising their achievements. “One was pursuing a doctorate on the lives and culture of tribal people, another was running an NGO, and two were writers. It was a pleasure to engage with them,” she recounted. However, she acknowledged their difficulties, particularly concerning access to basic healthcare in remote hamlets.

Criticising the State government, Ms. Vadra reiterated the long-standing demand for establishing a medical college with adequate healthcare facilities. “My brother has worked tirelessly for this. It is a struggle and a fight, and I will continue this effort,” she asserted.

Ms . Vadra started her third phase of campaigning in the district after visiting the Thirunelly Maha Vishnu Temple. She is scheduled to stage a roadshow in Sultan Bathery at 10:15 a.m. on Monday (November 11), accompanied by her brother, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.