BJP leader Shaun George stirs the pot by raising new charges against Veena Vijayan in HC

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shaun George stirred the pot on Wednesday by stating that he had moved the High Court for an inquiry into what he termed the suspicious movement of a significant amount of cash through the alleged Dubai-based bank account of the now dormant IT consultancy firm registered in the name of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter T. Veena.

At a press conference in Kochi, Mr. George said he positioned his petition as an addendum to the ongoing probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Organisation (SFIO) under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs into the one-person company owned by Ms. Vijayan.

The probe stemmed from the Income Tax Settlement Board’s contentious finding that Ms. Veena’s firm had financially benefited from a Kochi-based mining company without providing any “tangible” service, implying that the remuneration was a political pay-off.

Ms. Veena had termed the SFIO case and the board’s finding as violative of the principles of natural justice and challenged them in court.

The controversy surrounding Ms. Veena had see-sawed over the last few months. It also often seemed to border on the personal and vindictive. For one, she filed a police complaint against Mr. George for alleged defamation.

Mr. George’s father and veteran politician P.C. George had turned Mr. Vijayan’s most caustic critic and later merged his party with the Bharatiya Janata Party after the police arrested him twice in 2022 on separate charges of hate speech and alleged sexual harassment. He had accused Mr. Vijayan of pursuing vengeful politics.

In May, the Congress, which had unleashed a barrage of corruption charges against Mr. Vijayan, suffered a political and legal setback after an anti-corruption court found no merit in MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan’s accusation that Ms. Veena had illegally benefited from the government’s “mining lease concessions“ to the controversial Kochi-based mining firm in 2016.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan urged Mr. Vijayan to clear the air. He said the accusations were serious, if true. The UDF would calibrate its approach after Mr. Vijayan “broke his silence”.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary M.V. Govindan had portrayed Ms. Vijayan as the target of a political witch-hunt pursued by the Congress and the BJP against Mr. Vijayan. He said her company’s transactions were above board and tax-paid.