BJP leader on self-quarantine

Bharatiya Janata Party district president V.V. Rajesh and a host of party workers who had interacted with Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan during his recent visit to the capital have gone on self-quarantine.
After attending a meeting at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology here, Mr. Muraleedharan had visited the residence of a party worker at Kumarapuram in the city. Subsequently, he addressed a meeting of the BJP district committee at the party office.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.