Kerala

BJP leader on self-quarantine

They had interacted with Union Minister V. Muralidharan during his recent visit to the capital

Bharatiya Janata Party district president V.V. Rajesh and a host of party workers who had interacted with Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan during his recent visit to the capital have gone on self-quarantine.

After attending a meeting at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology here, Mr. Muraleedharan had visited the residence of a party worker at Kumarapuram in the city. Subsequently, he addressed a meeting of the BJP district committee at the party office.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2020 11:38:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/bjp-leader-on-self-quarantine/article31093676.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY