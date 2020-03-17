BJP leader on self-quarantine

Bharatiya Janata Party district president V.V. Rajesh and a host of party workers who had interacted with Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan during his recent visit to the capital have gone on self-quarantine.

After attending a meeting at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology here, Mr. Muraleedharan had visited the residence of a party worker at Kumarapuram in the city. Subsequently, he addressed a meeting of the BJP district committee at the party office.