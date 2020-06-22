Kerala

BJP leader moves HC for bail

A bail petition was filed on Monday before the Kerala High Court by K. Padmarajan, a suspended schoolteacher and local BJP leader at Panur in Kannur in a case relating to sexual abuse of a 10-year-old student.

The prosecution charge was that he had sexually assaulted the fourth standard student at the bathroom of the school.

In his petition, Padmarajan pointed out that the allegation was imaginary as the bathroom was located hardly 2.5 metres from the classroom. There were a lot of students in the school at the alleged time of occurrence.

