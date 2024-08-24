BJP leader K. Surendran slams Kerala govt. for ‘hypocrisy’ on women’s rights

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has sharply criticized the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, accusing it of adopting a contradictory approach by advocating for women’s rights while allegedly protecting wrongdoers in the Hema Committee report controversy.

Speaking to the media in Kasaragod on August 23 (Friday), Mr. Surendran claimed that the government has been evasive regarding the Hema Committee report, which was established to address issues concerning the safety and rights of women in the Malayalam film industry.

“The Pinarayi government’s so-called pro-women stance is nothing more than empty rhetoric,” Mr. Surendran said. He argued that the government’s actions, particularly in handling the committee report, have been deceptive from the start, indicating a lack of genuine commitment to justice for victims.

Mr. Surendran further alleged that there is a “conspiracy” behind the reluctance of the government and the RTI Commission to disclose the report’s findings, suggesting that the delay was a deliberate effort to protect certain individuals. “The government wanted the report to amount to nothing more than a storm in a teacup,” he said.

Criticizing the silence of left-wing women’s organisations, Mr. Surendran remarked, “Despite the gravity of the issue, these groups have remained conspicuously quiet, turning a blind eye to what is happening here.”

Mr. Surendran also questioned the government’s approach to handling the report, particularly the decision to only take action upon receiving complaints. “If action is contingent upon complaints, then why was a commission appointed in the first place?” he asked, implying that the commission was established merely to placate the public without any intention of meaningful follow-up.

He accused the government of using the commission as a tool to deceive the people of the State. “The commission was just a façade to create the illusion of action, without any real intention of addressing the concerns it was meant to investigate,” he said.

