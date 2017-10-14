BJP leader flays CPI(M) over violence in Kerala

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday attacked the CPI(M) and the Congress over violence and corruption in Kerala, and sought a time-bound and fair probe into the alleged solar scam in the State.
Referring to former Chief Minister and Congress leader Oommen Chandy’s indictment in the alleged scam by an inquiry commission, Mr. Prasad said: “Taking measures against corruption has never been part of the Congress’ DNA. Its DNA reeks of corruption.”
Mr. Prasad also attacked the government over the killings of BJP-RSS workers in the State. Asked about CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s assertion that the BJP had picked the issue of political violence as a diversionary tactic to shift the focus from the country’s economy, Mr. Prasad alleged that there was a “personal rivalry” between the CPI(M) general secretary and his predecessor, Prakash Karat.
