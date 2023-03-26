BJP leader files complaint against M.M. Mani

March 26, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

A BJP leader here has lodged a police complaint against M.M. Mani, MLA, for his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a complaint filed to the District Police Superintenedent in Kottayam, BJP Central Zone (Kerala) president N. Hari demanded to register a case against the former minister for his provocative remarks against Mr. Modi. While speaking to the media in Idukki, Mr. Mani had said that it was the Prime Minister who had facilitated the killing of thousands of Muslims during his tenure as Chief Minister. He further said Christians are being killed at present. Mr. Hari said these statements are intended to promote enmity between various sections of society. Mr. Hari added that he would approach court if the police failed to register a case against Mr. Mani.