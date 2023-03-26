HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP leader files complaint against M.M. Mani

March 26, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A BJP leader here has lodged a police complaint against M.M. Mani, MLA, for his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a complaint filed to the District Police Superintenedent in Kottayam, BJP Central Zone (Kerala) president N. Hari demanded to register a case against the former minister for his provocative remarks against Mr. Modi. While speaking to the media in Idukki, Mr. Mani had said that it was the Prime Minister who had facilitated the killing of thousands of Muslims during his tenure as Chief Minister. He further said Christians are being killed at present. Mr. Hari said these statements are intended to promote enmity between various sections of society. Mr. Hari added that he would approach court if the police failed to register a case against Mr. Mani.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.