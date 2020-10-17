BJP leader calls on Vellappally

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader P.K. Krishnadas called on Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan at the latter’s residence at Kanichukulangara here on Saturday.

The visit assumes significance as Mr. Natesan had recently criticised the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for not appointing an Ezhava community member as Vice Chancellor of the newly launched Sree Narayana Guru Open University in Kollam.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mr. Krishnadas said the Communist Party of India (Marxist) {CPI (M)} had always disrespected Sree Narayana Guru. The appointment of Vice Chancellor in the open university was the latest example.

“With an eye on the vote bank, the CPI(M) has implemented a religious agenda of Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel. The SNDP Yogam general secretary, who opposed the LDF government’s stance, was criticised by the Muslim League, an ally of the United Democratic Front. The editorial against him in the Muslim League mouthpiece Chandrika shows that both the CPI(M) and the Muslim League have joined hands. The Muslim League is in love with the CPI(M). Their relationship is aided by the Palarivattom flyover scam,” Mr. Krishnadas said.

The BJP national executive committee member said he visited Mr. Natesan to congratulate him for being elected as SN Trust secretary for the ninth consecutive time.