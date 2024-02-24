GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP, LDF secure victory in Kannur bypolls

February 24, 2024 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

In the local body byelections in Kannur, both the BJP and the LDF made significant gains. The UDF managed to retain two sitting wards but lost two out of the four sitting wards.

The BJP secured victory over the Congress in a closely contested election in the Mattanur municipal corporation. Continuing its trend from previous elections, the LDF secured the third position. The town ward of Mattannur municipality saw the BJP emerging victorious over the UDF.

In Muzhapilangad panchayat, LDF captured the Mammakunnu ward from the UDF, while the UDF retained control over Ramanthali Panchayat Palakode Central and Madayi grampanchayat’s 20th Ward Muttam Etappram.

In a closely contested race, BJP’s A. Madhusudhan clinched victory by a margin of 72 votes in the town ward of Mattannur municipality. The UDF, which had previously dominated elections, came second, with the Left Front securing the third position.

The by-election in the town ward followed the demise of Councilor K.V. Prashanth.

In Mammakunnu ward of Muzhapilangad panchayat, A.C. Nasiyath Beevi of the LDF won by a margin of 12 votes, defeating P.P. Shamima of the UDF. The election was held following the passing away of M. Reeja of UDF.

In the by-election to the 20th ward of Madayi panchayat, S.H. Muhsina of the UDF secured victory over LDF Independent S.P. Ayishabi by a significant margin of 444 votes.

In Ramanthali panchayat, the UDF’s M.P. Muhammad emerged victorious with a commanding margin of 743 votes.

