BJP launches 100-hour satyagraha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a 100-hour satyagraha at Attappallam, near Walayar, in the district on Tuesday demanding reinvestigation into the sensational rape and death of two minor girls in which a POCSO court here acquitted all the accused four days ago.

Inaugurating the satyagraha, former BJP president Kummanam Rajasekharan demanded that the government bring out a white paper detailing what happened in the Walayar case.

Accusing the State government of “criminal negligence” in the case, Mr. Rajasekharan warned that the BJP would enhance its protest until justice was delivered.

He said it was Dy.SP Sojan who wrecked the case by filing a chargesheet with loopholes. “Both the police and the prosecution are facing charges. The Minister handling Home affairs should be ready to open a reinvestigation into the case,” he said.

United Democratic Front (UDF) convener Benny Behanan, MP, said the situation demanded not a reinvestigation, but an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking after visiting the parents of the victims at Attappallam along with a group of UDF leaders, Mr. Behanan said the UDF would chalk out its agitation after closely evaluating the situation and consulting the constituents. He said a hartal would be observed in Palakkad district on November 5.

V.K. Sreekandan, MP; Ramya Haridas, MP; and former MLA P.C. Vishnunath accompanied Mr. Behanan.

Ms. Haridas accused SC/ST Welfare Minister A.K. Balan, who is in charge of Palakkad district, of helping the accused in the case. She said she regretted that Mr. Balan represented Tarur Assembly segment, which was part of the Alathur Parliament constituency from where Ms. Haridas was elected.

She said the government and the police, who ought to have been functioning for the victims, had stood with the accused. V.S. Achuthanandan, MLA of Malampuzha, had indicated that the case was going in the wrong direction when the elder girl was found dead.