 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

BJP Kerala unit tries to put up a united face amidst growing internal rumblings over the defeat in Palakkad byelection

BJP Kerala State president K. Surendran blamed the media for fabricating stories of internal strife in the party

Published - November 26, 2024 01:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Bharatiya Janata Party leaders V. Muraleedharan, Sobha Surendran and K. Surendran at the State executive committee meeting of the party’s Kerala unit held in Kochi on November 26, 2024

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders V. Muraleedharan, Sobha Surendran and K. Surendran at the State executive committee meeting of the party’s Kerala unit held in Kochi on November 26, 2024 | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

The Kerala leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tried to put up a united face ahead of the State executive meeting that began here on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) amidst the growing internal rumblings over the setback in the byelection held in Palakkad.

BJP Kerala State president K. Surendran blamed the media for fabricating stories of internal strife in the party while pointing out that the agenda of today’s State executive meet was to discuss various aspects related to the membership drive and the organisational election.

Also read | Parties in Kerala begin post-bypoll internal stocktaking

“The media will be disappointed after creating baseless stories that V. Muraleedharan, former Union Minister, had evinced interest to take up the role of the State president. For the last three days, you are behind such fake stories while ignoring the defeat suffered by the Congress party in the Maharashtra Assembly election and the byelection held in Chelakkara,” he said before entering the State executive meeting. Mr. Surendran refused to respond to queries on the allegation by BJP’s Palakkad municipal chairperson Prameela Sasidharan that Mr. Surendran was responsible for the flawed candidate selection in the Palakkad byelection.

When Palakkad presented a case study in toxic campaigning

BJP leader Sobha Surendran too evaded queries on the reported discontent and factional feud within the party. She said that her focus is on the forthcoming local body polls and claimed that the BJP will retain the Palakkad municipality, besides winning the Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur corporations. She asked whether Opposition Leader V. D Satheesan will be able to increase at least one seat for the Congress in the Palakkad municipality in the next election.

C. Krishnakumar, BJP’s candidate in the Palakkad byelection, termed Ms. Sasidharan’s allegation against the leadership as an emotional reaction after the poll debacle.

Published - November 26, 2024 01:11 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala / Palakkad / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.