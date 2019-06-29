BJP is not anti-minority: Abdullakutty

Former MP and MLA A.P. Abdullakutty, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has said that the BJP is not anti-minority.

Mr. Abdullakutty, after he was received on his first visit to the district committee office of the BJP here on Saturday since his joining the party, said that it was a lie that the BJP was anti-minority. In fact, the party was a democratic organisation that upheld the principles of Gandhiji, he said.

The BJP was a party that was misunderstood, he added.

He said that he had been expelled from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) around 10 years ago for stating that Gujarat was an investor-friendly State. No investor had to end his life in Gujarat, he said referring to the suicide of NRI investor Sajan Parayil.​

National Muslim

Mr. Abdullakutty said that his statement after joining the BJP that he had become a ‘national Muslim’ was now being trolled by youngsters who did not know the country’s history.

When Mohammed Ali Jinnah had presented the two-nation theory, Muslim leaders such as Abdul Ghaffar Khan and Abul Kalam Azad opposed it by declaring that they would remain with this country’s heritage and culture, he said.

It was time to remind the people of such leaders who had declared themselves as ‘national Muslims’, he added.​

BJP district president P. Sathyaprakash and party State cell coordinator K. Ranjith were among those who received Mr. Abdullakutty at the party office.​