BJP is not afraid of any probe into Kodakara hawala case: Muraleedharan

Updated - November 01, 2024 07:50 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Former Union Minister V. Muraleedharan has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was not afraid of any investigation into the Kodakara hawala scam.

Speaking to media persons at Chelakkara on Friday, Mr. Muraleedharan dismissed the claims made by an expelled party member. The people would not believe such false stories, he said. The BJP leader said that the Enforcement Directorate would not conduct any probe as per a script prepared at the AKG Centre. He challenged the Left Democratic Front government to investigate the case, adding that the BJP had no concerns.

