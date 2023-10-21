ADVERTISEMENT

BJP is CPI(M)’s biggest enemy, says Govindan

October 21, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan said here on Saturday that his party had always stood strong against the BJP and that the Left front maintained a single policy throughout the country.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Govindan said that the Left had a clear anti-BJP stand. He said the BJP was the biggest adversary of the CPI(M).

Mr. Govindan said that the Janata Dal (Secular) unit in Kerala had taken a clear stand against the BJP, and there was nothing wrong in including that party in the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Mr. Govindan said that there was no question of morality or uprightness in not expelling the JDS Minister from the Kerala Cabinet just because the national unit of that party decided to align with the BJP.

“What matters is the stand the JDS takes in Kerala. There is no need to change or expel the JDS Minister,” he said, adding that it was up to the JDS to decide its general secretary.

Mr. Govindan lashed out at the Congress, saying that it had no sincere intentions to unseat the BJP at the Centre. “If the Congress had any intentions to unseat the BJP, then it would be trying to protect the INDIA front from disintegration,” he said.

