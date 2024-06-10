GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

BJP inducts two from Kerala into Modi Cabinet with an eye on Assembly polls

Suresh Gopi was sworn in as a Union Minister of State after his victory by a huge margin in the Thrissur LS constituency; George Kurian’s induction may signal BJP’s attempts to fortify its presence in Kerala by engaging with the Christian community

Published - June 10, 2024 05:22 am IST - KOZHIKODE

Biju Govind
Biju Govind
BJP leader George Kurian takes oath as Minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on June 9, 2024.

BJP leader George Kurian takes oath as Minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on June 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

By inducting actor-politician Suresh Gopi and long-time BJP functionary George Kurian as Union Ministers in the Narendra Modi 3.0 Cabinet, the BJP appears to be strategising to alter the bipolar algorithm for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections.

Despite initial uncertainties, Mr. Gopi, who made history by becoming the BJP’s first MP to the Lok Sabha from the State, took oath as a Union Minister of State on Sunday.

The 66-year-old actor-politician was a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha from 2016 to 2022. He unsuccessfully contested on the BJP ticket from the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 elections and the Assembly segment in the 2021 polls.

Mr. Gopi, belonging to the forward Nair community, completed his schooling at Infant Jesus Anglo-Indian School at Tangasseri and pursued higher studies at Fatima Mata National College, Kollam, securing a BSc in Zoology and an MA in English Language and Literature.

Mr. Gopi has acted in over 250 films mainly in Malayalam and across various south Indian languages. In 1998, he won both the National Film Award for Best Actor and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Kaliyattam. He is at currently president of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata. He is married to Radhika Nair, granddaughter of the late actress Aranmula Ponnamma.

However, the surprise choice in the Modi ministry is Mr. Kurian, who is neither a member of the Lok Sabha nor the Rajya Sabha. The 63-year-old’s induction into the Cabinet may signal the BJP’s attempts to fortify its presence in Kerala by engaging with the Christian community. He belongs to the Syrian Catholic denomination.

A staunch member of the party since its inception, Mr. Kurian is one of the State general secretaries. He has previously vice chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, served on the BJP national executive committee, and held the position of national vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. He also had a stint as the district president of the Kottayam unit.

Mr. Kurian contested the 2016 Assembly elections from Puthuppally, a Congress stronghold. The party had also nominated him to Kottayam and Idukki Lok Sabha constituencies earlier.

A lawyer with a degree in Hindi, Mr. Kurian served as an Officer on Special Duty for former Union Minister of State for Railways and veteran BJP leader O. Rajagopal during A.B. Vajpayee’s tenure as Prime Minister. He is married to O.T. Annamma, who retired as a Lt. Colonel from the Naval Base in Kochi.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.