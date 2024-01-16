BJP in Kerala seeks to make political issue from campaign against K.S. Chithra for urging believers to light lamps to mark Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration

January 16, 2024 12:36 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala has sought to make a political issue out of the social media criticism faced by noted playback singer K.S. Chithra for urging believers to light lamps and offer prayer at their homes to mark the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Speaking to newspersons in Thiruvananthapuram on January 16 (Tuesday), Union Minister of State For External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said the “very same forces that sought to destroy the age-old traditions at the Sabarimala temple have unleashed the hate campaign against Ms. Chithra.” Believers of the Sanatana Dharma were under siege in Kerala, he said.

Mr. Muraleedharan said the BJP was constrained to launch a massive campaign in Kerala to protect the inalienable right of believers to profess and practice their faith without fear.

‘Conspiracy afoot’

He alleged that a conspiracy was afoot in Kerala to vilify Hindu beliefs and keep the religion and its observations away from the public eye in the State.

Mr. Muraleedharan said State law enforcement’s marked reluctance to book Ms. Chithra’s online harassers was clear evidence of the political plot.

UDF support

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, meanwhile, threw the weight of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) behind Ms. Chithra’s “right to free speech”.

Speaking to reporters in Kannur, Mr. Satheesan said: “One might agree or disagree with Ms. Chithra’s or any other individual views. However, we should respect the right of others to air their opinion, dissenting or otherwise, without fear of being derided and hounded on social media”.

Mr. Satheesan alleged that a “fascist dispensation” governed Kerala. “It has orchestrated social media attacks against critics and dissenters, including independent women journalists, intellectuals, artistes and Opposition politicians. The police have always looked the other way”, he said.

Ms. Chithra had come under attack primarily for allegedly overlooking the historical fact that the temple is being built on the site of the demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.