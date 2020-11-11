BJP hopeful about capturing district panchayat

Many senior hands, including party State secretary S. Suresh to contest

The Bharatiya Janata Party is confident of capturing not just the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, but the district panchayat as well, in the upcoming local body polls, senior party leaders said on Wednesday.

The BJP has announced its decision to field a number of senior hands, including party State secretary S. Suresh, in the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat divisions.

“The 2016 Assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections have proven that the BJP has enough vote share to seize power in the district panchayat,” BJP State president K. Surendran said on Wednesday. “The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is fielding candidates in the district panchayat who are capable of achieving this. The political scenario in the State is also conducive for a BJP victory,” Mr. Surendran said.

In 2015, the BJP lost the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation by a whisker, and this time, the BJP-led NDA hopes to capture the Corporation by a huge majority, he said.

Mr. Suresh will contest in the Venganoor division. Other prominent names in the list announced by BJP district president V.V. Rajesh on Wednesday included Athiyannoor Sreekumar (Balaramapuram division), Mukkampalamoodu Biju (Pallichal), Mulayara Ratheesh (Vellanad), Kallayam Vijayakumar (Karakulam), and B.L. Ajesh (Kunnathukal).

The other candidates for the district panchayat divisions are as follows: Shiji (Chemmaruthy), Deepa (Navayikulam), S. Pradeep Kumar (Kilimanoor), Laly Satheesan (Kallara), Anjana (Venjaramoodu), Akhila B.S. (Anad), Sangeetha Kumari (Palode), Shiny Rajendran (Aryanad), Surendran (Vellarada), Renjith Lal (Murukumpuzha), Vishnupriya S. (Kizhuvilam), Vakkom Ajith (Chirayinkeezhu), and J. Haripriya (Manamboor).

Third list

The BJP also announced its third list of candidates for elections to the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation council.

Sunil S.S. (Sreekaryam), Jaya Rajeev (Kadakampally), D.G. Kumaran (Karikkakom), Balu G. Nair (Anamugham), Shaju V. (Akkulam), Nanda Bhargavan (Nettayam), Akhila P.S. (Vattiyurkavu), R. Mini (Sreevarahom), Lakshmi M. (Thycaud), Saraladevi S. (Poonkulam), Satyavathi V. (Thiruvallam), Athira J.R. (Kalippankulam), V. Sivakumar (Kaladi), Asha Nath G.S. (Pappanamcode), R.C. Beena (Ambalathara), Konchiravila Sunil (Attukal), Manju G.S. (Karamana), and Nedumom Mohan (Vellar).