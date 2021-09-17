BJP holds prayers for Modi on birthday

The BJP celebrated the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by organising prayers on Friday.

Party leaders chorused “Ameen” during a special prayers seeking Allah’s blessings for a long life for Mr. Modi. A few Muslim women also attended the prayer meeting held under the banner of the Bharatiya Minority Morcha.

The gathering sought Allah’s blessing for Mr. Modi’s better health and for the country’s prosperity under Mr. Modi.

Minority Morcha district president Kalliyath Sattar Haji, vice presidents Husain Varikottil, P. Siddique, and K. Shamseer led the prayer. Among those who said “Ameen” with raised palms were BJP district president Ravi Thelath and media secretary Ravi Madathil.

Prayers were organised for Mr. Modi in some churches in Malappuram and Palakkad districts. Minority Morcha general secretary Aji Thomas, Shaji George, Paulson Karulai, and M.T. Sunny led the prayers held at St. Joseph’s Church, Nilambur.

BJP leaders made offerings at several temples in Malappuram and Palakkad for Mr. Modi. District president Mr. Thelath did it at Hanumankavu Temple, Alathiyur. Offerings were made at Thriprangode Maha Siva Temple, Kadampuzha Bhagavathi Temple, Thirumanthamkunnu Bhagavathi Temple, and Navamukunda Temple at Tirunavaya.

BJP workers distributed food kits and dress materials to street children at Changaramkulam. They celebrated the birthday by cutting a cake.

BJP leaders lit 71 candles and prayed for Mr. Modi at St. Joseph’s Church at Karapadam, Mannarkkad.

BJP State vice president K.S. Radhakrishnan felicitated the inmates and the managers of Snehatheeram Old Age Home at Chunnambuthara,

Palakkad BJP district president E. Krishnadas, Palakkad Municipal Chairperson Priya Ajayan, BJP district general secretaries P. Venugopal and K.M. Haridas were present.