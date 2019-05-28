BJP has made strides in State: Ramesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party has made strides in the Lok Sabha elections in the State, party State general secretary M.T. Ramesh has said.

He was speaking to reporters after a meeting of the BJP core committee and office-bearers here on Tuesday.

Mr. Ramesh said the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had suffered a historic battering in the elections. “The result shows a split in the traditional vote bank of the CPI(M),” he said.

The BJP failed to win a single seat in the State. However, it increased its vote share in a number of seats in the elections.

“We expected to win two to three seats. But it did not materialise. At the same time, the National Democratic Alliance and the BJP have been able to increase the vote share. We made significant gains in Pathanamthitta and Thrissur seats,” Mr. Ramesh said.

He said both the LDF and the UDF had spewed communal venom in the elections. “Both the fronts pitted the minority communities against Narendra Modi. However, the majority of the minority votes went to the United Democratic Front. The minority communities should introspect,” Mr. Ramesh said.

The BJP leader said CPI(M) workers cross-voted for the Congress in Thiruvananthapuram. Bth the Nair Service Society and Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam had supported the BJP.

On the Sabarimala issue, he said the Centre could not do anything as the matter was before the court.

Earlier in the day, BJP State president P.S. Sreedharan Pillai said the party central leadership had expressed satisfaction with the party’s performance in the State.

Meanwhile, sources said several BJP leaders who spoke at the meeting expressed disappointment with the failure of the party in opening its account in the Lok Sabha elections.