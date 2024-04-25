GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP has added bogus names in voters’ list: Congress 

Around 28,000 fake names added to the list in Thrissur, says Congress leaders 

April 25, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has added many bogus names to the voters’ list in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, Thrissur District Congress Committee president Jose Vallur and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president T.N. Prathapan said that around 28,000 bogus names were added to the voters’ list by the BJP in Thrissur.

“The bogus names and addresses were generated based on flats, which remained closed without inhabitants. Efforts were made to sabotage the election process by adding names of people, who are not in Thrissur.”

In a complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer, the Congress leaders sought stringent action against officials, including booth level officers (BLOs), who supported adding bogus names. They have given the complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer with the names and house numbers.

“For instance, eight names come under polling station 42 of the Thrissur Assembly constituency with the address of BJP district office (Deen Dayal Smrithi). As the officials, including BLOs, failed to verify the credibility of voters, strong action should be taken against them,” they said.

The Congress leaders alleged that bogus names were added from Sobha Sapphire and Sobha Top Plaza of Sabha City; Chelur Country Court, Udaya Nagar; Sakthi Apartment, Ayyanthole; Water Lilly Flats, Panchikkal; and Govinda Apartments, Punkunnam.

The list of bogus voters have been handed over to the presiding officers, they said.

Mr. Prathapan alleged that Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] workers were directed by the party to cross-vote for the BJP. This is part of the BJP-CPI(M) secret alliance to protect their leaders in connection with the Karuvannur case and the daughter of the Chief Minister in Exalogic case, he alleged.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.