BJP had no role in Kodakara black money case: Surendran

Party’s Kerala president denies handing over ₹10 lakh to tribal leader C.K. Janu during election

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has said that the party is not involved in the Kodakara black money heist case.

At a press meet here on Thursday, he said a section of the media and the CPI(M) had been indulging in a propaganda against the BJP in the past few days. They had deliberately created a smokescreen to put BJP in the dock, Mr. Surendran alleged.

Responding to a volley of questions on the issue, he also criticised the police for ‘unnecessarily summoning some BJP leaders for questioning.’ “They had no connection with the case. Still, they had appeared before the investigating officers,” the BJP leader said.

He said that the BJP leaders who had received summons had ‘neither approached the court nor complained of chest pain.’ They did not hinder the investigation. “The party had no idea whether the Kodakara heist was black money or white money,” Mr. Surendran said.

‘Baseless allegation’

He also denied handing over ₹10 lakh to Janathipathya Rashtriya Sabha (JRS) chief C.K. Janu during the elections. She had never approached him for money. “It is unfortunate that the media are playing up a baseless allegation against a tribal leader,” Mr. Surendran said.

He also said that Ms. Janu had denied the allegation and that she had threatened to initiate legal action. (JRS treasurer Praseetha Azhikode had released an audio of a purported conversation over phone between her and Mr. Surendran which refers to the alleged handover of ₹10 lakh to Ms. Janu).