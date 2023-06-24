BJP govt. has become a great tragedy: K.C. Venugopal  

June 24, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Thrissur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has become the greatest tragedy the country has ever witnessed, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary K.C. Venugopal has said.

He was addressing a meeting organised by the United Democratic Front (UDF) here on Saturday to condemn the violence in Manipur and express solidarity with the people there.

“How can the BJP government, which has failed to handle the internal clashes between two groups of people in a State, defend the country if Pakistan or China attack the borders?” he asked.

“Manipur is a strategic State which shares borders with neighbouring countries. Churches, houses and even a Minister’s residence have been attacked and hundreds of people killed. The Prime Minister of the country has not even uttered a word on the attack even after 56 days of violence. The Manipur government itself is providing weapons to its people to destabilise the law and order situation in the State. The BJP is trying to make political gains by making people fight each other,” said Mr. Venugopal.

“The Prime Minister, who said democracy is the DNA of India, is not ready to intervene for peace in Manipur. Instead of making an effort to bring a solution to the crisis, Mr. (Narendra) Modi left for a foreign trip. The BJP’s manifesto that preaches hatred is leading the country to danger,” he said.

“The meeting called by the Home Minister in the absence of the Prime Minister was just an eye wash,” he added.

UDF district chairman M.P. Vincent presided over the meeting.

