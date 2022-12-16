BJP government challenging people with pro-corporate policies: CM  

December 16, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Thrissur

With its communal, pro-corporate and anti-democratic policies, the Modi government is challenging the country’s people, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Addressing a public meeting held in Thrissur on Friday in connection with the valedictory of the national conference of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), he said India had become a country where farmers and workers had no protection.

“There has been a huge dip in funds for farmers. The Modi government has been implementing anti-democratic laws challenging the country’s people. But the victory of the year-long farmers’ agitation showed that there is no power above the people’s power,” he said.

The Chief Minister alleged that the BJP government at the Centre had been trying to stop Kerala’s growth in the higher education sector.

“The Centre wants to hijack the State’s education system so that they can brainwash our youth with their Hindutva policies. The BJP government is acting in various ways to implement its agenda to create hurdles for the State’s development.” Unfortunately, the Congress had failed to put a strong protest against the BJP. With their weak stand, they were compromising with the BJP’s Hindutva agenda, he alleged.

Ashok Dhawale, who has been re-elected president of the AIKS, said a huge march of five lakh people, held jointly by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, the AIKS and agriculture workers union, would be taken out in Delhi during the Budget session of the Parliament on April 5, 2023 seeking the resignation of the Modi government.

Briefing the decisions taken at the convention, Mr. Dhawale said the AIKS would spent all its energy in the coming year to defeat the BJP-RSS government, “the most communal, anti-democratic, anti-farmer, anti-worker and anti-people government the country had even seen.”

“We will intensify the agitation of the Samyuktha Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisation of 500 farm movements, for minimum support price for crops, which should be one and half time the comprehensive cost of production, one of the key points of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations. All loans of small and medium farmers and farm workers should be written off. Pension for farmers and farm workers should be increased. Revamping of crop insurance scheme as the current Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is bogus. The Electricity Amendment Bill should be withdrawn as it will put a huge burden on farmers.”

The national Conference elected Vijoo Krishnan as general secretary and P. Krishnaprasad as finance secretary.