BJP gave ₹2 lakh, smartphone, help to set up wine shop: Sundara

His revelations come when noose tightens around the BJP in the Kodakara black money heist case

K. Sundara, who withdrew his nomination to contest from the Manjeswaram constituency in the 2021 Assembly election and joined Bharatiya Janata Party, revealed that he was offered ₹2 lakh and a smartphone to effect the change.

According to him, the reason he was made to switch sides was because he got over 400 votes in the 2016 Assembly elections that spoiled the opportunity of BJP State president K. Surendran’s victory.

In 2021, on the eve of the last day of withdrawing the nomination for the Assembly election, he decided to withdraw the nomination and join BJP for which Mr. Sundara says he had demanded ₹15 lakh. But he was given ₹2lakh and a mobile phone. The BJP gave the money to his mother and also promised to help him open a wine shop and to construct new home in Karnataka.

Before all this, Mr. Sundara had filed the nomination as a BSP candidate. But he was in the news after he went missing. BSP leaders lodged a missing complaint at the Badiyadukka police station. The leaders claimed that they could not contact Mr. Sundara on phone and alleged that their candidate had been abducted by the BJP. However, they had to withdraw their complaint after the BJP released a statement that Mr. Sundara had decided to support the party candidate and to withdraw his nomination.

Mr. Sundara’s revelations come at a time when the noose is tightening around the BJP in the Kodakara black money heist case.

Manjeswaram MLA A.K.M. Ashraf has demanded a comprehensive probe into the revelations made by Mr. Sundara. He claimed that the money and kits were given at various places in Manjeswaram, and it was laundered by the BJP Karnataka leadership. An inquiry into the matter would reveal the facts, he said, adding the issue would also be raised in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, BJP Kasaragod district president K. Srikanth rejected the revelations of Mr. Sundara as a “fabricated story”. He added that the Muslim League-CPM conspiracy was behind what he claimed was baseless allegations.