BJP gains a foothold in Kerala even as results bring cheer to UDF and cold comfort for LDF

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to gain a toehold for the BJP in South India paid off surprisingly in Kerala, with the party’s celebrity candidate, Suresh Gopi, stomping to a stunning victory in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The veteran actor defied political pundits by posting a lead of 75,000 votes over his closest rival, V.S. Sunilkumar of the Communist Party of India (CPI). Mr Gopi also relegated Congress’s political warhorse, K. Muraleedharan, to third place on the latter’s home turf.

Kerala Election Results 2024 LIVE updates

In the hindsight, Mr. Modi’s electioneering travel pattern in South India made political sense. He actively campaigned for Mr. Gopi in Thrissur and made several back-to-back visits to Kerala. Mr. Modi used Kerala as a staging area for his electioneering forays into neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Political odyssey

Mr. Gopi’s odyssey from actor to politician commenced in 2019 when he lost the battle for the Thrissur LS constituency to his Congress rival. Since then, Mr. Gopi zealously chased victory in Thrissur that appeared elusive till Tuesday.

Mr. Gopi became popular in the 1980s by playing an angry young man striving to upend the status quo. Nearly three decades later, he lived up to his screen persona by disrupting the political status quo in Kerala.

His victory in Thrissur and the BJP’s gain in vote share in other constituencies belied the LDF-UDF narrative that the BJP was an outcast in State politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Modi’s gambit in South India was to deny the INDIA Bloc allies, especially the Congress, CPI(M), and the DMK, political space to prevent them from emerging as a national-level political bloc in the 202 LS polls. His push, however, petered out in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Good day for UDF

Tuesday marked a significant victory for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). The Opposition alliance successfully defended its dominance in the Lok Sabha Elections by securing 18 of the 20 seats, several with huge margins that looked ominous for the LDF in local body polls in 2025 and beyond.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Shashi Tharoor and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar had a roller-coaster of a counting day, with the Congress and BJP campaigns oscillating between loss and victory for hours on end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, Mr. Tharoor retained the constituency, though his victory margin had perilously plummeted from nearly a lakh to 16,000 votes.

Lone seat

The election results offered cold comfort for the ruling LDF. It all but managed to win the Alathur seat.

The ruling front attempted to frame the election as an existential battle for minority rights, linguistic diversity, secularism, democracy, and federalism to dispel the UDF and BJP’s gambit of making the Lok Sabha Elections about the perceived failures of the LDF government in Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poring over the runes

With the dust barely settling on a nail-biting counting day, party strategists commenced reading meanings and patterns into the runes of the election results.

An exultant BJP State secretary, K. Surendran, said the results were a game changer in Kerala politics. He said the BJP had gained significantly in more than 15 constituencies.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the Lok Sabha results were a referendum on the LDF government and a setback to the clandestine axis of power struck by the LDF and BJP to displace the UDF in Kerala.

CPI(M) State secretary A.K. Balan noted that the Congress had lost votes commensurate with the BJP’s gain in vote share. “It’s a dangerous trend the UDF should be mindful of,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.