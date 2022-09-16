BJP flays removal of book on PM from Calicut university’s library

Surendran says party will organise book fests across Kerala in protest

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
September 16, 2022 18:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran on Friday alleged that the University of Calicut was adopting a “pro-Pakistan approach” by removing the book, Modi @20: Dreams Meet Delivery, from its library. 

In a press release issued here on Friday, the BJP State chief said that it was suspected that the university had succumbed to the pressure of anti-national forces to insult the Indian democracy and the Constitution. He stated that such an “act of Talibanism” on the university campus could never be accepted by the BJP.

“We will organise book festivals covering campuses across the State to protest against the move. If they are not revoking the decision, they will definitely have to face the music,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP leader condemned the incident that took place in a “State ruled by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) which boasted of its actions to safeguard the freedom of speech and expression.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app