BJP flays removal of book on PM from Calicut university’s library

Surendran says party will organise book fests across Kerala in protest

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran on Friday alleged that the University of Calicut was adopting a “pro-Pakistan approach” by removing the book, Modi @20: Dreams Meet Delivery, from its library.

In a press release issued here on Friday, the BJP State chief said that it was suspected that the university had succumbed to the pressure of anti-national forces to insult the Indian democracy and the Constitution. He stated that such an “act of Talibanism” on the university campus could never be accepted by the BJP.

“We will organise book festivals covering campuses across the State to protest against the move. If they are not revoking the decision, they will definitely have to face the music,” he said.

The BJP leader condemned the incident that took place in a “State ruled by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) which boasted of its actions to safeguard the freedom of speech and expression.”