BJP flays Rahul’s ‘withdrawal’ from event on freedom fighters

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran on Monday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting the contributions of Indian freedom fighters by ‘withdrawing’ from the inauguration of a freedom fighters’ memorial at Neyyattinkara.

Mr. Surendran claimed here that the Congress leader was only keen on visiting religious leaders who had been held on charge of giving incendiary speeches.

“Mr. Gandhi should apologise for the act as he was scheduled to attend the event. Many had sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom, but the Congress and its leaders are least interested in respecting such fighters,” said Mr. Surendran.

Holding Mr. Gandhi accountable for the untimely exit of many senior leaders from the Congress, the BJP leader Mr. Gandhi was yet to make any strong statements against religious extremism and sectarianism.