BJP flays Rahul Gandhi for skipping inauguration of memorials

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president V.V. Rajesh has criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his failure to inaugurate the memorials made in the name of freedom fighters P. Gopinathan Nair and K.E. Mammen in Neyyattinkara.

Accusing the Congress of disrespecting the contributions of the freedom fighters and insulting their families, Mr. Rajesh told mediapersons on Tuesday that the BJP will visit the families and provide them succour.

Mr. Rajesh also lashed out at the State government for its allegedly inept handling of the stray dog menace. Faulting the waste management strategy in the State, the BJP leader alleged that the ongoing canine sterilisation drive has been ineffective in controlling the burgeoning population of dogs. He threatened to deploy Yuva Morcha workers to capture stray dogs and abandon them on the premises of the official residences of Ministers if the government failed to find a solution to the crisis.

District office

BJP president J.P. Nadda will inaugurate the new district committee office of the party near the Government Guest House at Thycaud on September 26. Party State president K. Surendran, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar will also attend the event.

Prior to the function, Mr. Nadda will participate in a meeting of booth presidents and booth in-charges that will be held in the State capital, said Mr. Rajesh.