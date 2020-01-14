Kerala

BJP flays attack on party leader Nazeer at a mosque in Idukki

Attempts to convert the State into a ‘Syria or a Taliban state’, says A.N. Radhakrishnan

The attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader A.K. Nazeer at a mosque in Idukki was an onslaught on communal amity in the State, BJP leader A.N. Radhakrishnan has said.

The attack on Mr. Nazeer was part of the attempts to convert the State into a ‘Syria or a Taliban state’, he said. The State should take a serious note on the attack on a Muslim who was offering namaz at a mosque.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should respond to the developments. The cultural and social leaders of the State should also make their views known on the incident, he said.

It was following instigation from the Chief Minister that the BJP leader was attacked, he alleged.

Kerala had also become a safe haven for terrorists, he said.

