BJP flag on Gandhiji statue evokes protests in Palakkad

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Palakkad Municipality had egg on its face for the second time in a month when the party’s flag was found draped on a Mahatma Gandhi statue within the municipal office compound here on Monday morning.

It was not known who hoisted the BJP flag on the statue. The incident evoked sharp protests from the CPI(M), the Congress and their youth wings. Police removed the flag and began an inquiry into the incident.

On December 16, when the BJP celebrated its victory in the municipal elections, a group of Sangh Parivar men had unfurled a giant Jai Sreeram banner on the municipal building, courting a controversy that made the BJP leadership distance itself from the incident. The DYFI workers had unfurled the national flag in protest from the municipal building.

The draping of the BJP flag on the Gandhi statue triggered yet another wave of protests here on Monday, with the DYFI men garlanding the statue in a political quid pro quo. Youth Congress and KSU protestors took out a demonstration in the town. The BJP said that it was not responsible.

Congress and CPI(M) councilors staged a sit-in protest in front of Municipal Chairperson K. Priya Ajayan, demanding that those responsible for the incident be brought to book.

Ms. Ajayan said that some anti-social elements were behind the incident and that those responsible would be brought to book. She has filed a complaint with the police, and the police began an inquiry.

Meanwhile, non-BJP groups alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was trying to implement its agenda under the cover of the BJP rule in Palakkad.

Palakkad is one of the two municipalities in Kerala under the BJP rule. The party had secured a simple majority by winning 28 out of 52 seats in the recently held local body elections in Palakkad Municipality.